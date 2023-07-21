Albania passes medical marijuana law

By MJBizDaily Staff

The Albanian parliament passed a law Friday to lay the legal and regulatory foundation for a medical and industrial cannabis industry.

Lawmakers approved the bill, with 69 votes in favor, 23 against and three abstentions.

The law creates the National Agency for the Control of Cannabis as the main regulatory body, which will deal with the regulation of the processing and production of products for medical use.

The law, which also allows for medical marijuana cultivation, had been presented by the Minister of Health and Social Protection, Ogerta Manastirliu.

Read the text of the law here and here.

