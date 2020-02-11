Alberta set to roll out recreational cannabis vapes ‘in next couple of weeks’

Alberta has notified its 416 adult-use cannabis retailers they will be able to order vape products from the provincial wholesaler as early as this week.

Most provinces in Canada saw a limited roll-out of vape products in January, but Alberta delayed release of the products to complete a review of its smoking law.

Bans on marijuana vaping products are still in effect in Quebec and Newfoundland.

“I can confirm, following government’s review of the available evidence, data and other provinces’ positions on cannabis vaping, the sale of cannabis vapes in Alberta, will be allowed,” Alberta Gaming, Liquor & Cannabis (AGLC) spokeswoman Angelle Sasseville wrote in an email to Marijuana Business Daily.

Retailers were notified directly on Feb. 7.

Sasseville said no change in legislation is required, and retailers will be able to begin ordering products as early as this week.

She said consumers might see products on shelves “in the next couple of weeks.”

Privately owned retailers will have access to products ahead of the government-run online store.