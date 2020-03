All four regulated adult-use cannabis stores in Prince Edward Island on Thursday temporarily closed their doors “until further notice” as part of the province’s measures to contain the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus.

The e-commerce site, which is owned and operated by the province, will continue to process orders, a spokesperson told Marijuana Business Daily.

The province provided less than 24 hours of notice about the store closures, causing long queues to form.

PEI operates cannabis stores in O’Leary, Summerside, Charlottetown and Montague.

The closures are effective at 2 p.m. local time March 19.