Alleaves, Leafly ink partnership to expand marijuana product offerings

Alleaves, which acquired cannabis software provider BioTrack last week, announced a deal with Seattle-based marijuana commerce platform Leafly to offer a new integration tool for retailers.

Under the partnership, operators will receive real-time inventory updates from Florida-based Alleaves with automatic menu syncs between point-of-sale and Leafly software.

“Together, Alleaves and Leafly provide key components to further our mission to be the leading enterprise resource planning (ERP) platform for cannabis companies nationwide,” Alleaves co-founder and CEO Mike Beedles said in a news release.

Jason Tartaglia, senior vice president of product for Leafly, said the partnership will allow stores to provide consumers with a better shopping experience.

“This new integration with Alleaves brings increased value to our retailers and our platform,” he said in the release.

The partnership comes about a week after Forian announced the sale of its BioTrack software for $30 million in cash to Alleaves.

Forian plans to exit the marijuana industry to focus on health care.

BioTrack entered 2023 as the No. 2 cannabis POS provider with its software installed at 531 adult-use and medical marijuana retailers, controlling 13.4% market share, according to Cannabiz Media’s 2022 industry report obtained by MJBizDaily.

The transaction was the second in less than a month in which a notable tech company decided to leave the cannabis industry in the face of stiff competition, widespread layoffs and falling wholesale prices for marijuana products.

Akerna Corp., the parent company of seed-to-sale tracking provider MJ Freeway, on Jan. 27 announced a $4 million cash deal to sell its cannabis software business to POSaBIT Systems Corp. and exit the marijuana industry.