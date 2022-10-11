Americans support Biden’s stand on marijuana reform, poll shows

A majority of Americans support President Joe Biden’s move to reconsider marijuana’s status as a Schedule 1 drug and to pardon those with federal MJ possession charges, according to new polling data.

The poll, conducted by Politico and Morning Consult, shows that nearly:

70% of voters support potentially changing the classification of marijuana under federal law.

Two-thirds of voters support issuing pardons to people with nonviolent federal marijuana convictions.

Politico notes that 68% of millennials support the potential rescheduling or descheduling of marijuana and 71% support the pardons.

Millennials are a key voting block for this year’s midterm elections.

The survey, which included 2,006 registered voters and was conducted Oct. 7-9, also found that more than two-thirds of the respondents were familiar with Biden’s actions.