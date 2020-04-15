Aphria emerges as industry leader, reports fourth-straight profitable quarter

Ontario-based cannabis producer Aphria reported its fourth consecutive quarter of positive adjusted EBITDA, separating itself from competitors who raked up collective net losses exceeding CA$6 billion ($4.4 billion) in recent quarters.

Aphria’s adjusted EBITDA – a measure of profitability – for the period ending Feb. 29 rose to CA$5.7 million, up substantially from CA$2 million in the previous quarter.

The Leamington company also reported steady improvement in revenue.

Net revenue rose 20% from the previous quarter to CA$144 million.

Aphria reported improved figures across the board.

Kilograms sold doubled to 14,000 for the December-February period.

Cash and cash equivalents rose to CA$515 million.

“Our facilities, offices and patient care teams remain open and operational to continue to provide our patients and consumers with what we believe is best-in-class care and service with appropriate measures in place to protect the health and safety of employees,” CEO Irwin D. Simon said in a press release.

Due to the growing uncertainty and the potential impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, Aphria is suspending its previously announced guidance for revenue and adjusted EBITDA.

The company had expected to report revenue between CA$575 million to CA$625 million and adjusted EBITDA in the range of CA$35 million to CA$42 million this year.

Aphria said any of the following could have an impact on its near-term revenue: