Applicants advance in CT’s adult-use marijuana business licensing process

Connecticut regulators selected six applicants for retail permits and two for micro-cultivation permits from a general lottery to advance to the next phase of the state’s adult-use marijuana business licensing process.

The Department of Consumer Protection Adult-Use Cannabis (DCP) program said the following retailers were chosen in the second drawing of the first lottery round:

Debbie’s Dispensary.

Shangri-La CT (selected twice).

Hydra East.

Slap Ash.

Sara’s Dispensary.

The DCP selected the following micro-cultivators:

Debbie’s Dispensary.

Chillax.

The approved applicants and their backers must submit more information for required background checks and the provisional license application, which the DCP indicated will take several weeks to process.

After the review is complete, qualifying applicants are required to pay corresponding fees and move to the next the next phase of licensing, including establishing business operations.

The most recent general lottery winners were chosen from among 15,000-plus applicants, with more than half representing social equity applicants who were not chosen in the initial lottery, CT Insider reported.

Massachusetts-based Insa was granted the first provisional cultivation license, according to Hartford Business.