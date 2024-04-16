You’ve always wanted to speak at MJBizCon? Now’s your chance

MJBiz is looking for movers and shakers in the cannabis industry to share their knowledge as speakers at MJBizCon 2024.

The 12th annual conference and exposition is taking place Dec. 3-6 at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

The team at MJBiz – the parent company of MJBizCon and MJBizDaily – is seeking qualified speakers to appear on stage to discuss:

Advertising, branding and marketing.

Best business practices and strategies.

Cannabis cultivation.

Diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI).

Environmental, social and Governance (ESG).

Finance, investing and raising capital.

Global cannabis opportunities.

Hemp, CBD and other cannabinoids.

Hot and new cannabis markets.

Leadership techniques and professional development.

Legalization, regulations and compliance.

Manufacturing.

Psychedelics (at the reMind Psychedelics Business Forum).

Retail.

Science, research and development.

If speaking at MJBizCon 2024 interests you, now is the time to submit an application.

Speaker applications will be accepted until 11:59 p.m. ET on May 10, and those selected will get a free pass to MJBizCon 2024.

Companies looking to exhibit at the conference can find information here.

If you simply want to attend MJBizCon 2024 to immerse yourself in the content and expo floor, registration will begin in early June.