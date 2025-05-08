Is the future of cannabis gummies fast-acting?

Despite representing a small slice of the overall cannabis market, fast-acting marijuana gummies are a powerful force, generating significantly higher sales per stock-keeping unit (SKU) compared to traditional edibles.

This segment of the marijuana market is capturing consumer interest and commanding premium prices.

With a faster onset time, consumers aren’t trying to guess when they’ll feel the effects and are less likely to consume too much.

Fast-acting products account for about $74 million, or 3%, of the $2.6 billion gummy market.

That’s according to an analysis by Colorado-based market intelligence firm BDSA that was commissioned by Azuca, a New York-based company that develops rapid-release solutions, emulsions, activators and other products for cannabis edibles and beverages.

Although they make up a smaller portion of the market, fast-acting gummies significantly outperform traditional edibles, generating four to five times more sales per SKU.

“What the data confirms is that fast-acting is leading the conversation,” Corinne Butler, senior vice president of growth for Azuca, told MJBizDaily.

“They’re priced higher, sell faster, get more shelf space and get repeat purchases.”

Fast-acting gummies command premium price

Consumers are willing to pay 31% more for fast-acting gummies, which get premium shelf space at high-volume marijuana retailers.

Fast-acting products generate about 50% of sales for the brands that have them in their portfolio, according to the BDSA study.

“Fast-acting is … how you get placement and insulate yourself against price compression,” Butler said.

“This (study) is proving that premiumization has the best ROI (return on investment) potential.”

Bryant Ison, vice president of marketing for Las Vegas-based Planet 13 Holdings, said he’s surprised the study found consumers are willing to pay a premium for fast-acting gummies.

He hypothesized that inexperienced cannabis users who don’t use cannabis in other forms are the primary buyers.

“If you’re experienced, you’re using multiple categories,” Ison said. “If you’re not, you’re just not willing to wait for an hour or two hours for the gummy to kick in.

“You want to have your experience.”

People who know the difference between distillate and rosin are likely to pay more for rosin gummies than for fast-acting.

Ben Larson, CEO of Oakland, California-based cannabis ingredient manufacturer Vertosa, said the maturity of a market plays a role in determining pricing.

He agrees that rosins are perceived as premium products because they are truer to the plant, have more cannabinoids and lead to more robust experiences.

“In the older markets where people are familiar with the typical gummy, there’s less price elasticity – they want the cheapest stuff they can get with the most milligrams,” Larson said.

“In newer markets, you command more of a premium with this fast-acting process.”

Proof of performance could lure cannabis consumers

Stephanie Karzon Abrams, a Los Angeles-based neuropharmacologist and founder of science-driven strategy firm Beyond Consulting, said proving the technology does what it claims is key as consumers become savvier about the cannabis products they consume.

If a brand wanted to demonstrate how efficient its nanoemulsion technology is, it could perform a pharmacokinetic study to prove it.

A pharmacokinetics study measures the absorption, distribution, metabolism and excretion of certain chemicals in living organisms.

“People will see that and be more inclined to try it if there’s research out there,” she said.

“It doesn’t have to be scientific language. Companies can translate it into language consumers understand.”

Vertosa conducted a pharmacokinetic study so it could explain the benefits of its fast-acting ingredients to potential customers.

According to Larson, the company was able to prove that its technology resulted in a faster onset and predict how long the effects would last by showing the amount of THC in its subjects’ blood.

Rapid onset is especially important for medical marijuana patients suffering from conditions such as post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), said Harold Han, co-founder and chief scientific officer of Vertosa.

“Gummies infused with our emulsion delivered THC into the blood of six people within 10 minutes,” Han said. “PTSD patients need that quick onset.”

Margaret Jackson can be reached at margaret.jackson@mjbizdaily.com.