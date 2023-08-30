Arizona adult-use and medical cannabis sales drop again in May

By MJBizDaily Staff

Don’t miss the opportunity to connect with 30,000 cannabis business leaders and entrepreneurs at MJBizCon 2023! Dare to join us? Buy your ticket today.

Arizona’s adult-use and medical cannabis sales declined again in May.

According to data from the Arizona Department of Revenue and first reported by the Arizona Mirror:

  • Adult-use cannabis sales dropped to $82.9 million, down from $90.1 million the previous month.
  • Medical marijuana sales dropped to $28.2 million, a new low since recreational sales launched in January 2021.

Medical marijuana sales in Arizona peaked in April 2021 at $73.3 million, and the state’s adult-use sales peaked in March 2023 at $99.6 million.

The number of MMJ card holders has also declined to 126,938 as of July, down from 127,288 in May.

Senate Bill 1466, which passed that chamber of the Arizona Legislature in March, could bolster the medical cannabis market by lowering the price of MMJ cards from $150 to $50 for the general public.

Related Stories From MjBiz

All U.S.

Arizona bill aims to expand shrinking medical marijuana market
Image of Arizona state flag

Legal

Trulieve Cannabis, Maryland town going to mediation in profit dispute
Image of lady justice

Cultivation

Freezing freshly harvested cannabis retains moisture, terpenes
Image of frozen bags of cannabis
All U.S. Arizona Briefs Cultivation Finance Manufacturing Medical & Recreational Recreational Retail 
Emerald Logo
© 2023  Emerald X, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
ABOUT CAREERS AUTHORIZED SERVICE PROVIDERS DO NOT SELL MY PERSONAL INFORMATION    TERMS OF USE PRIVACY POLICY