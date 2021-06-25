Arizona cannabis businesses recall products for salmonella, mold

Arizona marijuana retailers have issued a voluntary recall for eight products following the discovery on Wednesday by state regulators that some of the merchandise may have been contaminated with salmonella or a type of mold called aspergillus.

According to ABC 15, the products being recalled include:

Harvest Platinum, 14-gram Pre Pack Indica Flower (Glazed Apricot Gelato)

Harvest Platinum, 14-gram Pre Pack Sativa Flower (Tiger Haze)

Modern Flower, 3.5-gram Pre Pack Indica Flower (Orange Acai)

Sol Flower Dispensaries and Establishments, Tahiti Lime

EHF (Elephant Head Farms), HAT Trick #17 Flower

Mohave Cannabis, Preroll

Tru Infusion Flower, Caked Up Cherries

The Pharm, Chemistry #1 (HD 3/24/21)

The Arizona Department of Health Services told media outlets it’s working with cannabis companies to notify consumers of the recalls and to examine how the tainted products were able to make it onto store shelves.

The products had been tested by a third-party lab and cleared for sale.

CBS 5 reported that the lab that provided the testing which cleared the products for sale was OnPoint Laboratories, located in Snowflake, Arizona.

“OnPoint Laboratories takes full responsibility, and reiterated today that all of the products, dispensary companies and brands associated with this recall have always followed rigorous state testing requirements and continuously provide clean products for consumers,” a company representative wrote in an email to CBS 5.