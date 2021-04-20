Arizona issues 13 new adult-use cannabis store licenses in rural counties

The Arizona Department of Health Services awarded 13 new adult-use cannabis retail licenses across eight rural counties, signaling further growth of the state’s new recreational cannabis market.

None of the new licensees were operating as of Monday, according to a list provided by the health department to Marijuana Business Daily.

The new Arizona licenses were issued to the following establishments:

Greenlee County:

101010 Management in Clifton.

Sonoran Flower, Clifton.

La Paz County:

AGI Management, Quartzsite.

FJM Group, Quartzsite.

Apache County:

Apache County Dispensary, Springerville.

Springerville Smoke, Springerville.

Santa Cruz County:

Cactus Bloom Facilities Management, Tubac.

MK Associates, listed as “rural.”

Cochise County:

Formula 420 Cannabis, Douglas.

Gila County:

Gila Dreams X, Payson.

Lawrence Health Services, Globe.

Graham County:

Piper’s Shop, Safford.

Yuma County:

Yuma County Dispensary, in San Luis.

Nearly 400 applicants paid $25,000 each to apply for the 13 licenses in rural parts of Arizona.

The state also plans to issue 26 more recreational marijuana retail licenses as part of a social equity program.

Arizona’s adult-use market launched in January, less than three months after voters approved a regulated adult-use market in the November 2020 election.