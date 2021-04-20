Arizona issues 13 new adult-use cannabis store licenses in rural counties

The Arizona Department of Health Services awarded 13 new adult-use cannabis retail licenses across eight rural counties, signaling further growth of the state’s new recreational cannabis market.
None of the new licensees were operating as of Monday, according to a list provided by the health department to Marijuana Business Daily.
The new Arizona licenses were issued to the following establishments:
Greenlee County:
- 101010 Management in Clifton.
- Sonoran Flower, Clifton.
La Paz County:
- AGI Management, Quartzsite.
- FJM Group, Quartzsite.
Apache County:
- Apache County Dispensary, Springerville.
- Springerville Smoke, Springerville.
Santa Cruz County:
- Cactus Bloom Facilities Management, Tubac.
- MK Associates, listed as “rural.”
Cochise County:
- Formula 420 Cannabis, Douglas.
Gila County:
- Gila Dreams X, Payson.
- Lawrence Health Services, Globe.
Graham County:
- Piper’s Shop, Safford.
Yuma County:
- Yuma County Dispensary, in San Luis.
Nearly 400 applicants paid $25,000 each to apply for the 13 licenses in rural parts of Arizona.
The state also plans to issue 26 more recreational marijuana retail licenses as part of a social equity program.
Arizona’s adult-use market launched in January, less than three months after voters approved a regulated adult-use market in the November 2020 election.