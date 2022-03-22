Arizona marijuana sales dip 10% in January

Marijuana sales in Arizona declined in January to $115 million, the lowest total in the state since February 2021 – the first full month of recreational sales.

Sales in January totaled $63.8 million for adult use and $51.3 million for medical cannabis, according to Arizona Department of Revenue data.

January’s total represented nearly a 10% decline from December 2021 sales of $127.3 million, according to the data.

Sam Richard, director of the Arizona Dispensary Association, said one shouldn’t read too much into the January decline.

“It’s not so much a dip as December was a spike,” he told the Arizona Mirror. “It was a new and novel thing during the holidays.”

Arizona also could fit into a pattern seen nationwide.

Marijuana sales growth has been slowing after experiencing a COVID-19 pandemic rush.