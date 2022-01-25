Arizona marijuana sales total $1.23 billion in 2021

One year after Arizona legalized recreational cannabis, licensed companies have sold $1.23 billion in adult-use and medical marijuana products.

According to data from Arizona’s revenue department, adult-use retailers generated roughly $528 million in revenue.

That total includes $60 million in November and $59 million in October.

Adult-use cannabis sales in Arizona began Jan. 22, 2021, after 73 of 130 licenses were approved by the state health department.

Sales reached $2.9 million in the first 10 days that adult-use transactions were permitted.

Arizona’s medical marijuana market launched Dec. 6, 2012, and generated $40 million in sales in the industry’s first 12 months.