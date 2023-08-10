Arizona stores recall marijuana products for third time this summer

Arizona marijuana stores are voluntarily recalling edibles products for the third time this summer – this time out of concern they might be contaminated with salmonella bacteria.

The latest recall is for Phoenix-based Nirvana Center’s Cloud 9 gummies, a grape-flavored, cannabis-infused edible under the batch number C9G04102023, according to the Tucson Sentinel.

After spotting the potential contamination on testing documentation, a licensing inspector for the Arizona Department of Health Services (ADHS) notified the facility that manufactured the products.

The manufacturer then notified its distribution and retail channels to recall the product.

The Cloud 9 gummies recall marks the third marijuana product recall in the state this summer.

Four cannabis trim and concentrate products were recalled in July after testing positive for aspergillus, a type of mold.

The products were made by Phoenix-based Grow Sciences and Mesa’s Soothing options.

And in June, Cannabist voluntarily recalled four live resin, concentrate and trim products that tested positive for salmonella and aspergillus.

However, those products later passed a retest, according to Phoenix radio station KTAR.

Cannabist is operated by New York-based Columbia Care.

No illnesses linked to any of the recalled products have been reported.