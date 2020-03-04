A medical marijuana dispensary applicant in Arkansas lost a legal challenge to obtain an MMJ license, which means the state can restart the permitting process.
On Tuesday, Judge Wendell Griffen ruled that Pine Bluffs-based Medicanna had no grounds to challenge the licensing procedure, the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reported.
The judge sided with the state’s contention that Medicanna disqualified itself when it requested and received a refund of its application fees last April.
Medicanna plans to decide within the next few days whether to appeal.