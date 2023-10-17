Arkansas marijuana cultivator appeals $15,000 fine, license suspension

An Arkansas marijuana cultivation facility is appealing a fine and license suspension stemming from neighbors’ complaints to the state’s Alcoholic Beverage Control (ABC) about odor, lights and other issues.

The ABC fined Hot Springs-based Leafology $15,500 and suspended its license for 15 days after an investigation uncovered a number of infractions, according to the Arkansas Times.

However, Leafology has appealed the ruling, so the company may continue operating pending the results of a Nov. 15 hearing.

In a notice to Leafology, the ABC alleged that the company:

Didn’t maintain video surveillance records for a 90-day period.

Failed to contain cannabis odors within the facility.

Didn’t prepare manifests for cannabis transporation.

Failed to store cannabis in a safe or vault and “destroyed a plant digitally” that remained in the company’s inventory.

During the Nov. 15 hearing, the Alcoholic Beverage Control will decide whether to uphold or overturn the fine and suspension.

Leafology, once known as New Day Cultivation, will have an opportunity to appeal the results of the hearing to a circuit court.