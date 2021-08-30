Arkansas medical cannabis companies take issue with traceability system

Medical cannabis business owners in Arkansas are complaining about inaccuracies in the state-mandated, seed-to-sale tracking system.

The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reported that industry members shared with a legislative subcommittee their concerns involving BioTrackTHC, a subsidiary of Colorado-based Helix that the state pays to monitor traceability.

The vice chair of the state’s Medical Marijuana Oversight Subcommittee said she was told that data in the BioTrack system wasn’t accurate and the company was unresponsive.

The state signed a $560,000 contract with the traceability company in 2017. The contract can be renewed each year through 2024.

“There have been several occasions in which we have contacted Biotrack to assist in the resolution of issues. When a concern is brought to our attention, we document it and do everything we can within our authority to provide support,” Scott Hardin, spokesman for the state Department of Finance and Administration, told the newspaper via email.

BioTrackTHC officials could not be reached for comment.