Arkansas medical cannabis sales exceed $211 million through Q3 of 2023

By MJBizDaily Staff

Medical cannabis patients in Arkansas spent $211.3 million on MMJ between Jan. 1 and the end of September as the state’s legal marijuana market approaches new heights.

The year-to-date total includes $23.3 million worth of medical marijuana sold in August and $23.2 million in September, according to data released by the Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration (DFA).

“With monthly sales averaging $23.4 million, we remain on track to set a new sales record this year,” DFA spokesperson Scott Hardin said in a statement.

The $211.3 million figure through the third quarter of this year is roughly 8% more than the $205 million in sales recorded during the same period in 2022.

In total, Arkansas MMJ patients have spent more than $965 million since the market launched in May 2019, according to the DFA.

The year-to-date figure represents 44,979 pounds of cannabis, including 5,227 pounds in August and 5,538 pounds in September.

Suite 443 in Hot Springs, Arkansas, moved the most marijuana of any dispensary in September, selling more than 575 pounds.

The DFA reported 96,056 active medical marijuana patient cards, up from 89,855 active cards in January.

