Arkansas medical cannabis sales reach $23.9 million in September

By MJBizDaily Staff
- Updated

Medical cannabis sales in Arkansas totaled $23.9 million in September, according to the latest report from the Department of Finance and Administration.

At the current pace, the state is on track to hit $265 million in sales this year, the highest annual amount since sales began in May 2019, according to the Northwest Arkansas Democrat Gazette.

By the numbers:

  • Arkansas’ 38 stores sold 4,571 pounds of medical marijuana in September.
  • Arkansans have bought a total of $205 million in MMJ so far in 2022.
  • 92,035 Arkansans have MMJ cards.

On Nov. 8, Arkansans will vote on whether to legalize recreational marijuana cultivation and sales via a constitutional amendment.

