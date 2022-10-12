Arkansas medical cannabis sales reach $23.9 million in September

Medical cannabis sales in Arkansas totaled $23.9 million in September, according to the latest report from the Department of Finance and Administration.

At the current pace, the state is on track to hit $265 million in sales this year, the highest annual amount since sales began in May 2019, according to the Northwest Arkansas Democrat Gazette.

By the numbers:

Arkansas’ 38 stores sold 4,571 pounds of medical marijuana in September.

Arkansans have bought a total of $205 million in MMJ so far in 2022.

92,035 Arkansans have MMJ cards.

On Nov. 8, Arkansans will vote on whether to legalize recreational marijuana cultivation and sales via a constitutional amendment.