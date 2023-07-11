Arkansas medical marijuana sales eclipse $141 million in first half of 2023

Medical marijuana retailers in Arkansas improved sales and product volume in the first six months of the year.

Retailers generated $141 million in sales through June, a 5% increase from the same period last year, according to the latest statistics from the state’s Department of Finance and Administration.

ADVERTISEMENT

MMJ dispensaries sold 29,057 pounds of cannabis, up 23% year-over-year.

Sales and product volume in the first half of 2023 were on pace to break last year’s record of $276 million in sales and 50,547 pounds sold.

Arkansas has 94,373 active cardholders through July 8.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Arkansas MMJ market, which launched in 2019, was thrown for a loop in June when an Arkansas judge voided 27 law changes enacted over several years.

The state attorney general plans to appeal the ruling to the Arkansas Supreme Court, Little Rock TV station THV-11 reported.