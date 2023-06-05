Arkansas medical marijuana sales on track to top 2022

By MJBizDaily Staff
- Updated

Don’t believe the hype. Get realistic market forecasts, state-by-state insights and benchmarks for all cannabis sectors. Get the 2023 Factbook.

Medical marijuana dispensaries in Arkansas will likely beat the sales they recorded in 2022, a state spokesperson said.

After selling $23.9 million in MMJ products in April, licensed dispensaries in Arkansas have sold $94 million so far this year, according to a news release from the state Department of Finance and Administration (DFA).

Licensed stores sold $94 million in products for the same time period last year.

“On average, patients are spending $787,000 a day at the state’s 38 dispensaries,” DFA spokesperson Scott Hardin said in a statement.

“If this continues, 2023 sales will surpass the $276 million spent in 2022.”

The DFA release highlighted some of the state’s MMJ sales, including:

  • Dispensaries sold a total of 5,043 pounds of medical marijuana.
  • Suite 443, a dispensary in Hot Springs, sold the most MMJ in April – 537 pounds.
  • There are 94,282 active MMJ patient cards, according to the Arkansas Department of Health.

Related Stories From MjBiz

Retail

Medical marijuana sales in Arkansas reach $22.4 million in February
Image of Little Rock, Arkansas

Cultivation

Marijuana advertisers face hurdles with Twitter’s newest ad policies
Image of a pile of Twitter Blue check marks

All U.S.

New Arkansas law prohibits sales of delta-8 THC products
Image depicting delta-8 THC
All U.S. Arkansas Briefs Medical & Recreational 