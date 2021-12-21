The medical cannabis markets of neighboring states Arkansas and Missouri are roughly the same size, but they’re going in somewhat opposite directions.

MMJ sales in Arkansas in November were down 7% from the same period of 2020 and 22% below the peak in May 2021, according to state tax revenue data.

Advertisement

Despite the declines, the industry has exceeded a quarter of a billion dollars in sales for the year.

State medical marijuana regulators reported that $254 million was spent in the first 11 months of the year at the state’s 37 dispensaries.

In Missouri, meanwhile, monthly sales continue to increase.

Growing is all about the lighting: MJBizDaily Lighting Buyers Guide 

Read our exclusive guide for strategies and tips from expert cultivators who have amassed decades of experience studying horticulture lighting. Curated by MJBizDaily.

Inside:

  • Horticultural professionals debunk 8 common lighting myths in cannabis
  • How cannabis extraction companies can reduce energy costs
  • Why experts say the future of horticultural lighting is in LED technology
  • Cannabis lighting Glossary of Terms
  • Buyers checklist
 
Get the Lighting Guide
 

The state’s dashboard shows that November sales totaled $26 million, up 8% from October’s $24.2 million.

Cumulative sales, 14 months after the market launch, have reached $200 million, state regulators reported Monday.

Related Stories From MjBiz

Legal

Ohio recreational cannabis campaign submits 206,000 signatures to state

Legal

Two shareholders of marijuana producer Aphria face US fraud charges

Cultivation

Dutch company buys Texas cannabis grow light firm for $272 million