The medical cannabis markets of neighboring states Arkansas and Missouri are roughly the same size, but they’re going in somewhat opposite directions.

MMJ sales in Arkansas in November were down 7% from the same period of 2020 and 22% below the peak in May 2021, according to state tax revenue data.

Despite the declines, the industry has exceeded a quarter of a billion dollars in sales for the year.

State medical marijuana regulators reported that $254 million was spent in the first 11 months of the year at the state’s 37 dispensaries.

In Missouri, meanwhile, monthly sales continue to increase.

The state’s dashboard shows that November sales totaled $26 million, up 8% from October’s $24.2 million.

Cumulative sales, 14 months after the market launch, have reached $200 million, state regulators reported Monday.