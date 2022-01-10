Arkansas registers $264.9 million worth of medical cannabis sales in 2021

Medical cannabis dispensaries in Arkansas sold a total of $264.9 million worth of MMJ in 2021, according to data released by the state’s Department of Finance and Administration (DFA).

The sales figure reflects sales of 40,347 pounds of medical cannabis by 37 dispensaries.

By contrast, Arkansas’ 2020 sales totaled $175 million, with 26,000 pounds sold.

The Releaf Center in Bentonville was the state’s top-selling dispensary for 2021, with 4,012 pounds of medical marijuana sold.

The state has 79,476 active medical marijuana patient cards, the DFA noted.

Arkansas has now surpassed $500 million in medical marijuana sales since the first dispensary opened in May 2019, the department said.

Marijuana advocates in the state filed an adult-use legalization proposal with the secretary of state’s office in November.