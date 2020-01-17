Arkansas regulators nixed the sale of two medical marijuana dispensary licenses, displeased that the owners didn’t take significant efforts toward opening the operations.

The Arkansas Medical Marijuana Commission unanimously voted to reject the sale of Pine Bluff Agriceuticals and Arkansas Patient Services, according to Arkansas Business.

Commissioner Travis Story argued that allowing license holders to sell their licenses who made almost no progress in opening their stores six months before renewal is unfair to license applications who almost qualified.

“It’s frustrating when it seems that (some dispensary licensees) haven’t even taken the first step,” Story told the publication.

“To sell it before renewal, it raises a fundamental fairness issue.”