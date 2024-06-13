Arkansas’ medical marijuana licensing board upheld a decision to revoke a medical marijuana dispensary’s permit.

The Alcoholic Beverage Control (ABC) vote on Wednesday left in place a May ruling to take away the license of Green Springs Medical Marijuana Dispensary in Hot Springs, Little Rock TV station KATV reported.

The decision marks the first time Arkansas regulators have revoked an MMJ business’ license.

The complaint against Green Springs highlighted multiple violations, including:

Failure to track inventory.

Missing products.

Improperly labeled goods.

Failure to maintain sanitary processing areas.

Sale of expired products.

Green Springs owner Dragan Vicentic told the ABC he didn’t intentionally sell expired MMJ products and blamed incorrect or missing inventory on human error and moisture loss, according to Little Rock TV station KTHV.

He also denied the ABC’s charges that the processing area was “unsanitary.”

Vicentic implored the ABC to reconsider its revocation decision.

“Closing Green Springs would be devastating to the patients who have weaned themselves off of harmful opioids and are using natural medical marijuana as their choice for medication,” he said, according to KTHV.

Vicentic has the right “to appeal under the Administrative Procedures Act to the circuit court,” the TV station quoted ABC Director Christy Bjornson as saying.

Green Springs’ owner told KTHV he plans to appeal.

According to KATV, Vicentic has filed a complaint with the Garland County Circuit Court, asking “that the decision first be halted, and for the court to reverse and dismiss the ABC order.”