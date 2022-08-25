(This is a developing story and will be updated.)

Aurora Cannabis is diversifying into the vegetable and ornamental flowers business amid a massive marijuana glut in Canada by acquiring a controlling interest in Bevo Agtech, one of the largest suppliers of flowers and vegetables in North America.

Edmonton, Alberta-based Aurora paid 45 million Canadian dollars ($35 million) in cash for 50.1% of Bevo, according to a news release.

Another $12 million in Aurora stock could be paid, conditional on Bevo achieving certain financial targets.

The Langley, British Columbia, agricultural producer, which Aurora says is profitable, operates 63 acres of greenhouses in B.C., where it grows tomatoes, peppers, cucumbers and other plants such as flowers and grasses.

Bevo also agreed to buy Aurora’s sprawling greenhouse complex at Edmonton International Airport for up to CA$25 million. The closing price will be based on Bevo successfully recording financial milestones at the Aurora Sky facility.

In its release, Aurora said Bevo will continue to be run by the existing management team. Aurora will take a controlling position on Bevo’s board.

“We expect this investment and collaboration between industry leaders will drive significant shareholder value and synergies for both parties,” Aurora CEO Miguel Martin said in a statement.

“We are also excited about Bevo repurposing Aurora Sky and the potential to expand the scale and scope of their business and saving significant costs previously expected in connection with the wind down and sale of the facility.

“Bevo’s track record in generating not only positive Adjusted EBITDA but free cash flow, world class propagation expertise, and established distribution networks in Canada and the United States makes them an ideal strategic partner.”

However, the sale price for Sky would represent a substantial loss for a company that poured as much as CA$150 million into the massive greenhouse.

It’s the latest example of a broad selloff of mass-scale cannabis greenhouses in Canada by the nation’s largest producers, which wildly overspent on cultivation space from 2017 to 2020.

Aurora’s pivot to flowers and vegetables also comes as Canada’s legal marijuana industry is gripped by an industrywide oversupply of what experts consider to be mostly low-quality cannabis.

MJBizDaily reported that the total amount of unsold dried cannabis stored by licensed producers, wholesalers and retailers surged to 1.4 billion grams as of the end of November, according to the latest Health Canada data, a figure that led to widespread destruction of inventory.

Shares of Aurora trade as ACB on the Toronto Stock Exchange and the Nasdaq.

Matt Lamers can be reached at matt.lamers@mjbizdaily.com.