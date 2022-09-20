Aurora Cannabis dropped from Toronto stock index

Edmonton, Alberta-based Aurora Cannabis has been deleted from the S&P/TSX Composite Index, according to the latest quarterly review announced by S&P Dow Jones Indices.

The S&P/TSX Composite is the primary gauge for Canada-based, Toronto Stock Exchange-listed companies.

Aurora’s stock was originally added to the index in 2018.

A news release by S&P Dow Jones Indices – a division of S&P Global – doesn’t specify exactly why Aurora and three other companies were dropped from the benchmark index stemming from the routine review.

The other companies were:

Aecon Group, a construction company.

Dream Office REIT, of the real estate industry.

New Gold, of the gold sector.

Oher companies took the deleted businesses’ spots on the index.

Aurora’s stock, which is still traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange and Nasdaq, has fallen approximately 75% over the past 12 months.

Back in March, Canopy Growth Corp. was removed from the S&P/TSX 60 Index.

Canopy had been added to that index in 2019.

The Smiths Falls, Ontario-based company’s stock had fallen almost 90% since its debut on the index in April 2019.

Canopy shares still trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange (WEED)and Nasdaq (CGC).