Aurora continues board revamp, installs former Pfizer exec Firestone

Aurora Cannabis expanded its board and installed Theresa Firestone, a senior health-care executive, as an independent director, the Edmonton Alberta-based company announced Monday.

Firestone joins Aurora after overseeing the launch of Shoppers Drug Mart’s medical cannabis business. Shoppers, owned by supermarket giant Loblaw Cos., is the largest pharmacy chain in Canada.

Previous to Shoppers, Firestone held senior roles at pharmaceutical and biotechnology firm Pfizer, including acting as regional president, Asia, according to her LinkedIn profile.

Firestone “brings to us extensive expertise in healthcare management and pharmaceuticals, global business restructuring, new business development and a proven ability to lead and manage change,” Aurora Chair Ronald Funk said in a statement.

For Aurora, this is a continuation of a revamp to its board.

To accommodate Firestone’s position, Aurora has expanded its board to nine members, seven of whom are independent.

In May, Michael Singer left the executive chair position.

The company’s co-founder and longtime CEO, Terry Booth, stepped down one year ago.

Miguel Martin took over as CEO in September 2020.

Aurora has lost approximately 4 billion Canadian dollars ($3.2 billion) over the past five years.