Australia’s ECS Botanics reports record first-half cannabis revenue of AU$1.2M

By MJBizDaily Staff
- Updated

Be at the forefront of cannabis and psychedelics science and innovation. Register today & Save $200 on tickets to The Emerald Conference by MJBiz Science, April 1-3 in San Diego.

Australia-based ECS Botanics Holdings reported profitable operations for the six months ended Dec. 31, 2023, on increased medical cannabis revenue.

The company’s net profit after tax (NPAT) amounted to 1.2 million Australian dollars ($780,000) in the first six months of the fiscal year, a substantial improvement over the AU$1.4 million loss in the same period one year earlier, according to a news release.

Revenue in the same period increased to a record AU$11.3 million, a 66% increase over the previous first-half sales of AU$6.8 million.

Free cash flow was AU$400,000.

In the release, the company attributed the accelerated growth rate to substantial increases in local and international contract agreements.

“ECS is now seeing the benefits of our capital light-business model and our ability to effectively build scale into our operations,” ECS Managing Director Nan-Maree Schoerie said in a statement.

Schoerie said strong sales of cannabis oil and flower and an expansion of the company’s white-label product range underscored the demand for their products both within Australia and overseas.

“Recent capacity upgrades to our pharmaceutical-grade production facility are allowing us to service our offtake agreements, increase volumes to white label supply partners as demand for ECS medicinal cannabis builds,” she said.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) in the first half almost doubled compared to a year ago, to AU$1.9 million, reflecting increased sales and focus on profitable growth, the company said.

“ECS is focused on continuing to build scale in its operations and broadening our customer base globally,” Schoerie said.

“The expansion of our outdoor cultivation space, coupled with the commercial integration of our successful R&D, positions us well to increase production and optimise quality of our EU-GMP standard products.”

ECS said it had AU$2.6 million in cash.

Shares of the company trade on the Australian Securities Exchange as ECS.

Related Stories From MjBiz

Cultivation

Australian marijuana grower ECS reports record sales of AU$7.3 million in quarter
Image of $100 Australian bills fanned out

Cultivation

Thailand’s ‘wild East’ cannabis industry braces for regulatory earthquake
Image of a commercial cannabis farm in Thailand

Cultivation

Aurora Cannabis acquires MedReleaf Australia in bigger bet on medical
Image of Melbourne, Australia, skyline
Asia & Oceania Briefs Canada Cultivation Finance International 
Emerald Logo
© 2024 Emerald X, LLC. All Rights Reserved
ABOUTCAREERSAUTHORIZED SERVICE PROVIDERSYour Privacy ChoicesTERMS OF USEPRIVACY POLICY