Australia’s Little Green Pharma inks cannabis supply deal with Cannamedical

By MJBizDaily Staff

Australian cannabis producer Little Green Pharma struck a deal to supply high-THC medical marijuana to Cologne, Germany-based Cannamedical.

It’s the fourth medical cannabis supply agreement the Australian company has inked with wholesalers and distributors in Germany.

The Western Australia-based company’s previous deals were with:

  • Four20 Pharma.
  • Illios Sante.
  • Demecan.

The cannabis for the latest contract will come from Little Green Pharma’s wholly owned subsidiary in Denmark, the company said in a news release.

The product has a potential value of more than $4.5 million (3 million euros) over two years.

Cannamedical has licenses to import medical marijuana into Germany, where it’s distributed or exported within the European Union.

