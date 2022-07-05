Canadian producer Auxly Cannabis Group sold its Auxly Annapolis indoor cultivation site in Kentville, Nova Scotia, for total proceeds of 6 million Canadian dollars ($4.6 million).

Proceeds from the sale of the facility to an undisclosed “private purchaser” will be used “to support Auxly’s ongoing operations,” the company announced in a Tuesday news release.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Being able to monetize this non-core asset to strengthen our cash position in a non-dilutive way is fantastic for the company and provides us with additional capital to support Auxly’s strategic objectives,” CEO Hugo Alves said in a statement.

Auxly shuttered the Kentville facility and another site in Hortonville, Nova Scotia, in February, cutting roughly 55 jobs.

The Hortonville facility, an outdoor cultivation site called Auxly Annapolis OG, is still up for sale, a company spokesperson told MJBizDaily.

Business leaders need reliable industry data and in-depth analysis to make smart investments and informed decisions in these uncertain economic times. Order your 2022 MJBiz Factbook, out now! Featured Inside: 200+ pages and 50 charts with key data points

State-by-state guide to regulations, taxes & opportunities

Segmented research reports for the marijuana + hemp industries

Accurate financial forecasts + investment trends Stay ahead of the curve and avoid costly missteps in the rapidly evolving cannabis industry. Shop 2022 Factbook Bundles

Toronto-based Auxly, then called Cannabis Wheaton Income Corp., acquired the Kentville facility from Robinson’s Cannabis in an all-stock deal that closed in 2018.

Auxly is attempting to achieve profitability on the basis of adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA).

The company reported an adjusted EBITDA loss of CA$5.6 million in its most recent quarter.