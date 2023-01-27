Ayr Wellness backs off from $55 million cannabis retail acquisition in Chicago

By MJBizDaily Staff

Women, minority execs show few gains in U.S. cannabis industry, according to the latest data from the MJBiz Diversity, Inclusion and Equity Report. Get your copy here.

Multistate operator Ayr Wellness said it has canceled its acquisition of Chicago cannabis retail operator Dispensary 33, citing changing market conditions.

Miami-based Ayr described the decision to terminate the deal as “mutual,” according to a Friday news release.

“The cannabis market has changed significantly in the 15 months since we agreed to acquire Dispensary 33,” Ayr President David Goubert said in a statement.

“Both parties have acknowledged this reality and engaged in good-faith dialogue as we came to the mutual decision to terminate the proposed arrangement.”

Ayr’s proposed acquisition of Dispensary 33 and its two Chicago retail locations was originally announced in November 2021.

The $55 million price tag was to be satisfied by cash, seller notes and Ayr shares.

Ayr did not specify any termination fees to be paid in relation to the deal’s cancellation.

Goubert said Ayr “will prioritize our efforts in markets where we can build meaningful depth and drive strong revenue and cash flow in the near term.”

“Additional plans for optimization include implementation of operating efficiencies, lowering costs across our business, and reorienting our investments into the markets, segments and activities that are most impactful for our growth and profitability,” he said.

Other Ayr acquisitions announced in 2021 include:

Ayr shares trade as AYR.A on the Canadian Securities Exchange and as AYRWF on over-the-counter markets.

Related Stories From MjBiz

Finance

Cannabis and veggie grower Village Farms raising $25 million
Image of a businessperson fanning out money

Finance

Marijuana MSO Curaleaf bails on California, Oregon and Colorado, cuts workforce by 4%
Image of interior of a Curaleaf marijuana store.

Finance

Marijuana company Organigram gets Nasdaq share-price warning
Image of the Nasdaq exchange
All U.S. Briefs Finance Florida Illinois Retail 