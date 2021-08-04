Canadian marijuana producer Organigram Holdings hired Beena Goldenberg as its new chief executive officer, effective Sept. 9.

The move makes Organigram the only major publicly traded Canadian cannabis company with a female CEO.

Goldenberg previously served as CEO of Supreme Cannabis, which was acquired by Canopy Growth in a deal that closed in June.

Before that, she worked as CEO of food company Hain-Celestial Canada.

Organigram cited Goldenberg’s “success in post-transaction integration” in announcing her hiring in a Wednesday news release.

“Beena has an impressive track record of building exceptional consumer businesses and is known for creating engaging workplace environments that encourage the development of strong teams that are empowered to achieve industry-leading results,” Organigram Executive Chair Peter Amirault said in the release.

Organigram’s previous CEO, Greg Engel, stepped down in May. No reason was provided for his departure.

The Moncton, New Brunswick-based company reported a net loss of 4 million Canadian dollars ($3.2 million) for the quarter ended May 31, an improvement over the previous quarter’s loss.

Organigram shares trade as OGI on the Nasdaq exchange and the TSX.