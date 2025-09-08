Massachusetts voters could end the state’s $1.6 billion adult-use marijuana industry now that Attorney General Andrea Joy Campbell has certified two versions of a 2026 ballot initiative petition.

Filed by political consultant Carolina Cunningham, An Act to Restore a Sensible Marijuana Policy Petition needs 74,574 signatures from registered voters to qualify for the ballot, according to a news release from the Office of the Attorney General.

The proposed ballot measures would effectively re-criminalize adult-use cannabis sales in the state but would not affect medical marijuana.

If passed, they would allow possession of 1 ounce or less of marijuana for adults 21 and older, including up to 5 grams of cannabis concentrates.

Adults also would still be allowed to gift marijuana to other adults “as long as the transfer is not advertised or promoted to the public,” according to the measures.

Massachusetts cannabis potency capped, possession limits changed

But anyone 21 or older who has more than 1 ounce but less than 2 ounces of cannabis would face civil fines of up to $100 and confiscation of the marijuana.

One of the ballot initiatives would cap the THC content of marijuana flower at 30% and concentrates at 60%.

The other does not propose potency limitations.

The measures also would repeal the 10.75% excise tax, which generated $15 million in revenue in 2025, according to the state Department of Revenue.

Longshot effort to end adult-use marijuana in Massachusetts

The petitions were among 47 ballot initiatives filed by state residents this year.

“My office reviews each petition according to the strict criteria outlined in Article 48 of our state constitution,” Campbell said.

“Our personal opinions and any constitutional considerations outside of Article 48 cannot weigh into our decision-making about certification of a petition.”

Supporters need to collect the signatures by Nov. 19 in order to put the laws before the state Legislature.

If state lawmakers do not act, sponsors would have until next summer to collect more signatures to qualify them for the ballot.