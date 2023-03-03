Bids stall to restrict high-THC products in Washington state

Efforts to cap the potency of cannabis products in Washington state and limit high-potency THC to the medical marijuana market appear to have failed.

Lawmakers in Washington state, one of the country’s oldest adult-use markets, introduced two bills this legislative session that would have imposed heavier restrictions on marijuana products with more than 35% THC:

House Bill 1642 would have restricted products stronger than 35% to the MMJ market.

HB 1641 would have limited high-THC products to adult-use customers 25 or older. It would also have imposed higher taxes, created stricter rules on advertising and funded a public-health campaign warning users about adverse effects of high-potency marijuana.

Both bills appear stuck in committee with little chance of advancing, the Columbia Basin Herald reported.

A Washington state House committee heard both bills but took no further action.

Without another hearing, both bills are condemned do die in legislative limbo.

The potential defeat of the two measures comes at a time that state lawmakers nationwide are expressing increasing concern about high-powered THC products.

Meanwhile, lawmakers in New York State will consider a proposal that would set a 15% cap on the potency of cannabis flower.