‘Big Bang’ actor Mayim Bialik latest to sue over false CBD endorsements

Mayim Bialik, an actor in the “Big Bang Theory” TV sitcom, is suing more than two dozen foreign affiliate marketing sites for falsely claiming the “Jeopardy!” host endorsed their CBD products.

Bialik argues that the defendants are wrongly advertising products called, among other things, “Mayim Bialik CBD Gummies,” and are based in either the Dominican Republic, France or India.

The suit lists IP addresses but no names, because indentities are unknown.

The lawsuit comes three months after the actress told her social media followers that online posts touting her CBD products were false.

“I am not selling CBD Gummies of any kind and do not plan to do so at any point in the future,” she wrote on Instagram.

Celebrity lawsuits against unknown foreign marketers seldom result in damages.

But they can prompt a court order that allows celebrities to force online search engines or social media sites to remove false endorsement posts.

Last year, actor Clint Eastwood was awarded more than $6 million after his attorneys identified three U.S.-based CBD companies making false endorsement claims.

Law360 first reported the filing of Bialik’s lawsuit in federal court in Florida.