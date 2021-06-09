Bill to restrict Colorado marijuana industry awaits governor’s signature

Legislation in Colorado to limit marijuana concentrate purchases, add more labeling requirements and crack down on underage medical cannabis relationships with physicians has made its way to the desk of Gov. Jared Polis.

But it’s unclear whether the governor will sign the measure into law.

According to the Denver Post, state lawmakers overwhelmingly approved House Bill 1317, which would:

Roll back the customer purchase limit for high-potency concentrates to 8 grams per day, roughly a fifth of the current limit.

Require warnings on packages for concentrates as well as guidance on serving sizes.

Authorize a new real-time tracking system to monitor the concentrate purchase limits.

Mandate that the state School of Public Health examine existing cannabis research to look for “physical and mental health effects of high-potency THC marijuana and concentrates.”

Add more rules to ensure patients 18-20 years old have a “substantial” relationship with their physician so it’s more difficult for them to obtain medical marijuana registrations.

A state marijuana industry trade association, Colorado Leads, issued a statement to the Post in support of the bill.

“We were at the table collaborating with policymakers and stakeholders for five months,” Colorado Leads President Chuck Smith said.

“Those of us in the cannabis industry proactively identified areas in the law where the legislature could make policy improvements to further safeguard Colorado teenagers, such as limiting how much marijuana product 18-to-21-year-olds with medical marijuana cards can purchase daily.”

The governor had not indicated as of Tuesday whether he would sign the bill into law.