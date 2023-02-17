Montana proposal could give medical marijuana businesses a boost

By MJBizDaily Staff
- Updated

Women, minority execs show few gains in U.S. cannabis industry, according to the latest data from the MJBiz Diversity, Inclusion and Equity Report. Get your copy here.

A Republican lawmaker in Montana is seeking to eliminate sales taxes on medical marijuana, a move that could breathe life into the state’s struggling MMJ market.

The dwindling number of MMJ patients in Montana currently pay a 4% state sales tax as well as a 3% local tax in certain jurisdictions.

But both would be eliminated if House Bill 420 becomes law.

The measure was introduced Wednesday by state Rep. Mike Hopkins, a Missoula Republican.

Hopkins wants to cut the MMJ tax because adult-use cannabis sales generate adequate tax revenue, the Helena Independent Record reported,

Montana recorded $48.5 million in adult-use tax revenue on $230 million worth of sales since the legal market launched in January 2022.

The state levies a 20% excise tax on adult-use sales, and localities may add an additional 3% tax.

In the year since adult-use sales began in Montana, the number of registered MMJ cardholders has decreased from 40,000 to 21,000, the Helena newspaper reported.

The state’s MMJ industry has faced many struggles, including court battles, since medical marijuana was legalized in 2004.

Related Stories From MjBiz

Retail

Montana city lowers minimum age to own or work for a marijuana company
Image of downtown Billings, Montana

Retail

Montana’s recreational cannabis sales reach almost $203 million in first year
Image of money growing out of the ground

Legal

Alaska ranks highest, New Jersey lowest in adult-use marijuana taxes, report says
Chart showing the state taxes paid on a hypothetical purchase of marijuana
All U.S. Briefs Legal Medical & Recreational Montana Retail 