Black farmers in Florida issued medical cannabis licenses

Two Black farmers were issued medical cannabis licenses in Florida after a long dispute over the coveted cultivation, processing and sales permits.
Terry Donnell Gwinn of Suwannee County and Shedrick McGriff of Bascom received licenses from the Florida health department on July 11, according to The News Service of Florida.
Both farmers had to submit a $5 million bond before launching operations, the news service reported.
Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a bill into law in June paving the way for the marijuana licenses to be issued to the Black farmers.
That move brought to a conclusion a dispute dating to 1981.