Black farmers in Florida issued medical cannabis licenses

By MJBizDaily Staff

What’s the right revenue per square foot? What’s a realistic business outlook for cultivators? Get realistic market forecasts, state-by-state insights and benchmarks. Get the 2023 Factbook.

Two Black farmers were issued medical cannabis licenses in Florida after a long dispute over the coveted cultivation, processing and sales permits.

Terry Donnell Gwinn of Suwannee County and Shedrick McGriff of Bascom received licenses from the Florida health department on July 11, according to The News Service of Florida.

Both farmers had to submit a $5 million bond before launching operations, the news service reported.

Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a bill into law in June paving the way for the marijuana licenses to be issued to the Black farmers.

That move brought to a conclusion a dispute dating to 1981.

Related Stories From MjBiz

Cultivation

Florida gov OKs Black farmer medical marijuana licenses, MMJ telehealth
Image of Florida state capitol building

Cultivation

New York OKs farmers market cannabis sales, hundreds of retail licenses
Photo over Rochester Street Downtown Canandaigua New York

Cultivation

Trulieve Cannabis, Black entrepreneur trade barbs over alleged $24M debt
Image of lady justice
All U.S. Briefs Cultivation Farming Florida Legal Medical & Recreational Social Equity 