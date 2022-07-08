Workers at a second Missouri medical marijuana dispensary vote to unionize

Employees of Bloom Medicinals dispensary in Missouri voted to unionize, the second dispensary in the state to do so.

According to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, staffers at Bloom in O’Fallon voted to join Local 655 of the United Food and Commercial Workers (UFCW) union.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Bloom vote comes three months after employees at the Root 66 MMJ dispensary in St. Louis voted to join the UFCW.

“These are workers in an industry that is brand new to the state and will only continue to grow, and they want to ensure that they are able to grow with it and be financially secure,” David Cook, president of the local UFCW, told the Post-Dispatch.

Stay informed with MJBiz Newsletters MJBiz’s family of newsletters gives cannabis professionals an edge in this rapidly changing industry. Featured newsletters: MJBiz Daily : Business news for cannabis leaders in your inbox each morning

: Business news for cannabis leaders in your inbox each morning MJBiz Cultivator : Insights for wholesale cannabis growers & vertically integrated businesses

: Insights for wholesale cannabis growers & vertically integrated businesses MJBizCon Buzz : Behind-the-scenes buzz on everything MJBizCon

: Behind-the-scenes buzz on everything MJBizCon MJBiz Finance : Financial reports & funding strategies for entrepreneurs + investors

: Financial reports & funding strategies for entrepreneurs + investors Hemp Industry Week : Roundup of news from hemp farming to CBD product manufacturing

: Roundup of news from hemp farming to CBD product manufacturing And more! Subscribe Today

Unionizing is a growing trend among cannabis retail employees.

In April, Jim Araby of the UFCW Local 5 in Northern California estimated 30,000-40,000 cannabis workers have unionized across the United States.