The first recreational marijuana store in Boston could be open for business by March.

The store, Pure Oasis, also would be the first adult-use marijuana store in Massachusetts to be owned under the state’s social equity program, the Boston Herald reported.

Massachusetts’ social equity – aka economic empowerment – program seeks to engage people from communities that have been disproportionately harmed by marijuana law enforcement.

The owners have secured their certificate of occupancy for the building, the final step before obtaining municipal approval for the recreational cannabis store.

Pure Oasis, which was granted a preliminary business license in July, will open as soon as it obtains approval from the Massachusetts Cannabis Control Commission.

Massachusetts’ adult-use businesses took in almost $400 million in the first year of legal sales.