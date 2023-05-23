British Columbia allowing cannabis stores to have transparent windows

Hundreds of cannabis retailers in British Columbia are no longer required to block the windows of their respective stores from outside viewing.

The province recently announced its repeal of cannabis window visibility rules in Bulletin 23-04.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Liquor and Cannabis Regulation Branch (LCRB), the provincial government’s agency responsible for issuing cannabis store licenses, said it is repealing the visibility requirements from the Cannabis Licensing Regulation.

“The lack of visibility into some licensed or authorized cannabis stores is putting cannabis store operators, staff and patrons at risk,” the province said when outlining its decision.

The province said the move will improve visibility into cannabis stores and increase safety for store operators, staff and patrons.

According to B.C.’s Bulletin 23-04, “This change will also provide licensee and authorization holders more flexibility, while ensuring that cannabis and cannabis accessories will not be displayed to people outside the store, in keeping with the federal Cannabis Act.”

British Columbia has issued 469 Cannabis Retail Store licenses.

High Tide, the largest nonfranchised retail cannabis chain in Canada, welcomed the LCRB announcement to remove regulations prohibiting cannabis products and accessories from being visible from the exterior of business premises.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Complying with this regulation meant that most licensed cannabis stores in the province have been forced to black out exterior windows, making them prime targets for criminal elements,” Omar Khan, High Tide’s chief communications and public affairs officer, said in a statement.

“Today’s news is a win for our employee’s safety and our ability to continue pushing back against illicit market operators.”