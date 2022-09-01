British Columbia cannabis distribution center resumes operations

The union representing workers at British Columbia’s only cannabis wholesaler paused its job action, allowing for the resumption of shipments to retailers across the province.

The BC General Employees’ Union (BCGEU) had started the job action in August, targeting the government-owned BC Liquor Distribution Branch (LDB).

The strike has been stood down as negotiators for the government and union return to the bargaining table.

The sides have made “significant progress,” the BCGEU said in a statement.

That strike led to stores being unable to receive products to sell and store workers being sent home.

In an emailed statement to MJBizDaily, the LDB confirmed that shipments have resumed.

“Operations at the BC Liquor Distribution Branch’s cannabis distribution centre resumed on Wednesday, August 31,” an LDB spokesperson said in the statement.

“To allow for the most efficient return to standard service, the distribution centres will focus first on fulfilling and shipping orders received prior to job action.”

The LDB said via email that it is working with carriers and industry players to allocate additional resources “to support a smooth and expedited resumption of operations.”

“We greatly appreciate the continued patience and understanding of our customers as we take steps to resume operations, as it may take some time for operations and service levels to return to normal.”

The job action had affected the entire B.C. cannabis supply chain.

“The result of the strike on the cannabis industry has been a disrupted supply chain with no shipments in or out of distribution centers, resulting in the halt of cannabis products from licensed producers and processors to retail stores and consumers,” the Cannabis Council of Canada business group said.