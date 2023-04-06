British Columbia cannabis growers left out of carbon-tax rebate 

By MJBizDaily Staff
- Updated

British Columbia is launching a carbon-tax rebate program for the province’s greenhouse growers “to help them preserve their cash flow.”

However, the new rebate won’t be extended to British Columbia’s cannabis producers, the provincial government announced.

Many of the B.C. producers are struggling to survive under the weight of the Canadian government’s cannabis excise tax and other fees.

B.C.’s rebate offers eligible greenhouses an 80% carbon-tax reduction on propane or natural-gas use.

Eligible commercial producers must use more than 90% of the respective greenhouse for vegetables, ornamental flowers or plants, forest seedlings or nursery plants.

