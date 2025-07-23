Bud & Mary’s pioneers cannabis research for a healthier future

In an industry craving validated insights, licensed Iowa medical marijuana provider Bud & Mary’s is producing more than cannabis.

The family-owned company is also cultivating scientific research, meant to reveal the molecular potential of the plant.

The first licensed MMJ manufacturer and distributor in Iowa, the company’s ethos is rooted in the multigenerational family legacy of global ingredient manufacturer Kemin Industries, founded by Bud and Mary Nelson in Des Moines in 1961.

Founded in 2017 as MedPharm Iowa, Bud & Mary rebranded in 2022 as the company expanded to three other recreational marijuana states.

The idea, according to company president Lucas Nelson, grandson of the company’s namesakes, was to send a clear message: this is a family-owned business, with global ambitions.

“Our vision has been very much locked in from the beginning, and we’ve tried to not waver from that,” Nelson told MJBizDaily recently.

“Being a family-owned company that wants to operate in the space for decades is something we’ve talked about with our employees.

“It’s a core part of how we strategize what we’re going to do.”

Science-backed solutions for a better world

As with Kemin, making a positive impact on the world is one of Bud & Mary’s core pillars.

The company has invested heavily in its research arm and is taking a scientific approach to developing its products, such as TheMyx, a water-soluable THC powder that can be added to food and beverages. Bud & Mary’s products are sold in Iowa, Illinois, Colorado, Missouri and Michigan.

The company’s scientific expertise, inherited from Kemin’s decades in plant extraction and molecular understanding, is directly transferable to cannabis.

The company’s commitment to science extends to how it envisions the future of its offerings and the broader cannabis market.

“We really want to understand these products we’re making at a molecular level,” Nelson said.

“We want to have that deep knowledge of how these molecules operate.”

Unlocking the power of cannabinoids to treat disease

One focus of Bud & Mary’s research is how cannabis can address neurological diseases, including Alzheimer’s and dementia.

The company is dedicating significant resources to investigate how cannabinoids, with their known anti-inflammatory properties, could potentially slow the progression or prevent these diseases.

And it has advantages other outfits lack.

Bud & Mary holds a DEA Schedule I research license, a rare federal designation held by subsidiary MedPharm Research.

It’s a testament to the company’s scientific leadership.

The company’s research arm is led by Dr. Duncan Mackie.

Based in Colorado, Mackie leverages his expertise in drug discovery, cellular and molecular biology and G-protein-couple receptors pharmacology to explore the therapeutic potential of cannabinoids.

Other research initiatives Bud & Mary’s is part of include sleep study and a product label accuracy project: the LABeL Research Project.

In collaboration with the University of Colorado Boulder, Bud & Mary’s independently tested more than 300 retail cannabis products to compare labeled potency claims against actual cannabinoid content.

The research found significant discrepancies in potency, particularly in bulk flower, highlighting the need for standardized testing requirements across the industry to ensure consumer safety and accurate information.

Nelson believes the future of the cannabis industry will be shaped by scientific validation.

As the market matures and moves toward potential federal legalization, the ability to make evidence-based claims will be key.

“People are going to be looking for those claims you can make based on research,” Nelson said.

“We’re pushing for that type of legislation so we can continue to expand that side of our business.”

Legal insight and scientific leadership

An attorney, Nelson said the legal skills he’s honed help him research laws and regulations to ensure the company is compliant and lobby for changes.

Bud & Mary’s commitment to understanding molecules allows it to stand behind products like The Myx, a water-soluble THC powder, know the science behind it.

Bud & Mary’s mission is to be a scientific leader in the cannabis industry, driving innovation through research and transparent communication.

By investing in scientific discovery, it aims to create superior products and contribute to the broader understanding and acceptance of cannabis as a legitimate medical therapy.

And that mission could be achieved faster if long-awaited federal reforms are finally realized.

“Rescheduling would open up research paths. We want to make sure we can have a seat at that research table,” Nelson said.

Margaret Jackson can be reached at margaret.jackson@mjbizdaily.com.