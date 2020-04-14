Burglaries double at Denver marijuana stores

There have been almost twice as many burglaries at Denver cannabis businesses – primarily marijuana retailers – this year as there were during the same period in 2019, according to police data obtained by Marijuana Business Daily.

The Denver Police Department sent a bulletin to the city’s marijuana businesses Tuesday warning of a “slight increase” in burglaries during the coronavirus crisis.

However, the police statistics obtained by MJBizDaily show there have been 31 marijuana store burglaries reported through April 13, 2020, compared with 16 in the first full four months of 2019.

Noting that cannabis retailers are limiting the number of customers in stores and requiring social distancing, the DPD released a number of safety tips to reduce crime.

They include:

Ensure that security guards are visible and routinely patrol the property.

Businesses that don’t have guards should designate an employee to monitor outside cameras and routinely check the outside of the business.

Pay attention to customers who might be “casing” the business by asking employees questions such as what time the business closes, how many people are working and does the store accept only cash payments.

Watch for individuals who appear to be taking “mental notes” or photographs of the layout of your business, including points of entries and where safes and video equipment might be installed.

Keep a minimal amount of cash on hand.

Make sure all cameras are working.

Consider adding a “panic” button or switch.

If suspicious activity is observed, contact the DPD’s nonemergency number.

– John Rebchook

