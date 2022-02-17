CA city’s marijuana equity residency requirement unconstitutional, suit says

A Michigan marijuana entrepreneur filed a federal lawsuit against Sacramento alleging that the California city’s residency requirement for participation in the cannabis social equity program is a violation of his constitutional rights.

According to Law360, Kenneth Gay filed the suit because he claims he meets all the criteria for a social equity cannabis license in Sacramento except one stipulating that only current or former residents are eligible for the licenses.

Gay, who owns Peridot Tree, claims the exclusion is a violation of the U.S. Constitution’s dormant commerce clause.

But that remains an unsettled legal question, Law360 reported, considering:

It was common at one point for entire states to have residency requirements tied to their legal marijuana industries.

There is not yet any legal interstate marijuana commerce.

That’s also a tactic that some states have used to defend their residency requirements, Law360 reported, though such requirements have been the focus of similar lawsuits in Maine, Michigan, Missouri and Oklahoma.