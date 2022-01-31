California bill would make unlicensed cannabis cultivation a felony

One California lawmaker is hoping to recriminalize unlicensed cannabis cultivation with the introduction of a measure that would make it a felony to grow more than six plants without a permit.

Assembly Bill 1725, by Thurston Smith, a Republican assembly member from San Bernardino County, would change the penalties for unlicensed cannabis growing from a misdemeanor to a felony.

ADVERTISEMENT

If the bill were to succeed, law enforcement would have new tools at its disposal with which to fight the illicit market.

Misdemeanors are punishable by a maximum of one year in jail and a $1,000 fine – though first-time violators usually are only fined – while felonies are punishable by 16 months to three years in jail.

Smith said he introduced the bill to combat the enormous illegal grow operations that have cropped up in recent years in various parts of California.

“These illicit growers have been operating with impunity, knowing that the law allows them to grow with barely a hindrance,” Smith said in a news release.

“For far too long, (state lawmakers in) Sacramento (have) been soft on crime, and the illicit market has exploded with massive unlicensed grows popping up all around the state.”

Grow better: MJBizDaily Greenhouse Components Buyers Guide Maximize your output and quality with the right equipment. Curated by the editors of MJBizDaily, our new, free Greenhouse Components Buyers Guide helps you choose wisely and covers irrigation, automation and ROI. Inside: Cannabis greenhouse buyers checklist

Keep track of everything you need.

Keep track of everything you need. Pros and cons of common benching systems

Help weigh out the best choice for your greenhouse benching system with this overview.

Help weigh out the best choice for your greenhouse benching system with this overview. Cannabis greenhouse Glossary of Terms

What is evaportranspiration? Download the guide to find out and learn more technical jargon unique to greenhouse and the cannabis industry. Get the Guide

The bill faces a tough road ahead, and its success is far from guaranteed: The Republican-drafted bill in a Democratically dominated Legislature would need two-thirds support in both the assembly and Senate in order to pass.

And there’s no indication that Gov. Gavin Newsom, a Democrat, would support such a measure.