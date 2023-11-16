California cannabis brand Dosist acquired by partner Final Bell

California cannabis brand Dosist has been acquired by longtime Los Angeles partner Final Bell Holdings International.

Under the agreement, Final Bell acquired the intellectual property of the brand and assumed its debt, company executives told MJBizDaily in advance of an official announcement.

No cash was exchanged in the deal.

“With Final Bell’s acquisition, Dosist will grow and become more accessible for those wanting a companion to a healthy and active way of life,” said Dosist founder Jason DeLand, who will oversee the integration.

Santa Monica-based Dosist sells vape cartridges and fast-acting gummies primarily in the California market.

However, Final Bell plans to expand the brand to New York this month as well as Florida, Canada and potentially Europe, DeLand told MJBizDaily.

“Expanding to the East Coast, particularly New York, is exciting,” he added.

“The Final Bell team has deep ties in New York, and our customers have long wanted us there.”

Dosist, established in 2016, was one of the industry’s first to launch a branded retail outlet in 2019 at its debut storefront in Venice, which the company shuttered during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Final Bell subsidiary 14th Round has been the exclusive hardware and packaging manufacturer for Dosist since its founding.

The supply-chain service provider’s other clients include Cookies, Eaze and Jungle Boys.

Dosist’s vape technology was:

Featured on Time magazine’s “25 Best Inventions” list in 2016.

Recognized by Fast Company magazine as one of the health sector’s “Most Innovative Companies” in 2018.

Featured on LinkedIn’s “10 Hottest U.S. Startups to Work For” list in 2019.

